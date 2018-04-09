Viral Hashtag #NunavutTVShows Is 'Northern Humour At Its Best'

In what's being called "northern humour at its best," the hashtag #NunavutTVShows uses dryness and wit to highlight some serious issues for the northern territory, while also painting a picture of the community and culture of life in Nunavut.

The social media campaign — which involves tweeting a typical TV show with its name re-imagined for Nunavut — trended on Twitter over the weekend.

Tweeters from the North poked fun at the landscape, the cost of living, and the internet.

No Tree Hill #NunavutTVShows — a. frozen gecko (@geckospots) April 7, 2018

This Cold House #NunavutTVShows — Earl Sutherland (@Duke_of_Oyl) April 9, 2018

#NunavutTVShows - Hunger Games (where we make federal employees and Northmart managers live on Nunavut minimum wage for 6 months). — Alethea ArnaquqBaril (@Alethea_Aggiuq) April 9, 2018

The Price is NOT Right #NunavutTVShows — khumbu2015 (@khumbu2015) April 7, 2018

Who wants to be a thousandaire #NunavutTVShows — Sheila Katsak (@Shekatsak) April 7, 2018

Saved By The Bell 10Gb Data Package #NunavutTVShows — Nuliayuk (@Nuliayuk) April 7, 2018

And had a few things to say about the healthcare system.

Halt and Catch Tuberculosis #NunavutTVShows — Nuliayuk (@Nuliayuk) April 7, 2018

And while many of the tweets touched on some serious topics for the North — such as housing (which has been called "inadequate and unsafe" by officials), hunger (food shortages are a huge problem), and health issues (Nunavut has the worst health outcomes in all of Canada) — others touched on the community and culture.

#NunavutTVShows street hockey night in Nunavut — Vinnie Karetak (@arviamiut) April 7, 2018

#NunavutTVShows Family Sealskin Ties — Aaron W (@Teirersias) April 9, 2018

Perfect Strangers Share a Cab #NunavutTVShows — Jane Sponagle (@jsponagle) April 9, 2018

Legion



(Where everybody knows your name)#NunavutTVShows — Nick Murray (@NickMurray91) April 9, 2018

The hashtag actually made its debut five years ago (and as #NunavutMovies), but had a surge over the weekend in response to another huge and heartbreaking issue for Nunavut: suicide. At its worst, the five-year suicide average for Nunavut was 121 per 100,000 people — nearly 11 times the national rate, according to the Canadian Press.

Today Nunavut is mourning yet another loss of an amazing friend to suicide - while minister of crown/indigenous relations/northern affairs @Carolyn_Bennett is consulting in Nunavut. WE NEED PROPER CULTURALLY APPROPRIATE MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT NOW.

RT this everywhere.❤️you nanar — TheJerryCans (@TheJerryCans) April 6, 2018

Tonight's #NunavutTVShows tweets dedicated to our dear friend who knew how to make us laugh. You are missed. And, Qujannamiik to all #NunaPeeps who joined in 😘 #rip #aakuluk #LiveLoveLaugh — khumbu2015 (@khumbu2015) April 7, 2018

Some users thanked those tweeting #NunavutTVShows for making them laugh, and — for those who may have moved away — for reminding them of home.

After all the recent sad news in Nunavut and beyond, thank you for making me laugh this morning #NunavutTVShows https://t.co/UgfyGPRmTO — Lisa Gregoire (@lisaanngregoire) April 9, 2018

These #NunavutTVShows tweets are making me miss Nunavut even more than I already did today. <3 — Jane Sponagle (@jsponagle) April 7, 2018

