    04/09/2018 16:17 EDT | Updated 32 minutes ago

    Viral Hashtag #NunavutTVShows Is 'Northern Humour At Its Best'

    Show suggestions include "No Tree Hill" and "Saved By The Bell 10Gb Data Package."

    ollikainen via Getty Images

    In what's being called "northern humour at its best," the hashtag #NunavutTVShows uses dryness and wit to highlight some serious issues for the northern territory, while also painting a picture of the community and culture of life in Nunavut.

    The social media campaign — which involves tweeting a typical TV show with its name re-imagined for Nunavut — trended on Twitter over the weekend.

    Tweeters from the North poked fun at the landscape, the cost of living, and the internet.

    And had a few things to say about the healthcare system.

    And while many of the tweets touched on some serious topics for the North — such as housing (which has been called "inadequate and unsafe" by officials), hunger (food shortages are a huge problem), and health issues (Nunavut has the worst health outcomes in all of Canada) — others touched on the community and culture.

    The hashtag actually made its debut five years ago (and as #NunavutMovies), but had a surge over the weekend in response to another huge and heartbreaking issue for Nunavut: suicide. At its worst, the five-year suicide average for Nunavut was 121 per 100,000 people — nearly 11 times the national rate, according to the Canadian Press.

    Some users thanked those tweeting #NunavutTVShows for making them laugh, and — for those who may have moved away — for reminding them of home.

    MORE:Livingnunavutnunavut food pricesnunavut hashtagnunavut humourNunavut Hungernunavut tv shows