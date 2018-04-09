All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIVING
    04/09/2018 10:45 EDT | Updated 24 minutes ago

    The Queen Sends Her 'Thoughts And Prayers' In Aftermath Of Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash

    And Canadian celebrities are expressing their condolences.

    The Queen and Prince Philip have sent their "thoughts and prayers" in the aftermath of a Saskatchewan bus crash that killed 15 people.

    "Prince Philip and I were saddened to hear word of the crash involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost so much, with their families and with all Canadians who grieve with them at this difficult time," the Queen wrote in a statement released on Sunday.

    On Friday, a tractor-trailer collided with the Humboldt Broncos' hockey team's bus on a Saskatchewan highway, killing 15 people, including head coach, Darcy Haugan, the team's radio announcer, Tyler Bieber, and the driver of the bus, Glen Doerksen.

    JONATHAN HAYWARD via Getty Images
    A man wears a Humboldt Broncos shirt during a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos.

    According to the RCMP, 14 others were injured in the crash, and one player has been released from hospital.

    Since news of the crash has spread, other prominent people have expressed their condolences to the families, friends, and communities affected.

    Canadian country group Hunter Brothers, whose members are from Shaunavon, Sask., wrote on Instagram that their "hearts are breaking over this devastation."

    Singer Jann Arden tweeted about the "incomprehensible" loss of the victims.

    Olympian and former women's ice hockey player, Hayley Wickenheiser, tweeted that the Humboldt Broncos hockey team community is "in my prayers."

    Saskatchewan native, actor Brent Butt, tweeted his condolences.

    "Star Trek" actor, Canadian William Shatner, sent his prayers to the families of the victims and to the injured.

    Winnipeg native and actress Nia Vardalos sent her love to the hockey team.

    And Toronto native and actor Will Arnett tweeted he was "thinking of all those" affected by the crash.

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:celebrities react Humboldt BroncosHumboldt BroncosHumboldt Broncos bus crashLivingparentsqueen Humboldt Broncossaskatchewan bus crash