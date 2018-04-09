The Queen and Prince Philip have sent their "thoughts and prayers" in the aftermath of a Saskatchewan bus crash that killed 15 people.

"Prince Philip and I were saddened to hear word of the crash involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost so much, with their families and with all Canadians who grieve with them at this difficult time," the Queen wrote in a statement released on Sunday.

On Friday, a tractor-trailer collided with the Humboldt Broncos' hockey team's bus on a Saskatchewan highway, killing 15 people, including head coach, Darcy Haugan, the team's radio announcer, Tyler Bieber, and the driver of the bus, Glen Doerksen.

A man wears a Humboldt Broncos shirt during a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos.

According to the RCMP, 14 others were injured in the crash, and one player has been released from hospital.

Since news of the crash has spread, other prominent people have expressed their condolences to the families, friends, and communities affected.

Canadian country group Hunter Brothers, whose members are from Shaunavon, Sask., wrote on Instagram that their "hearts are breaking over this devastation."

Singer Jann Arden tweeted about the "incomprehensible" loss of the victims.

#HumboltBroncos The heartbreak of all the families and friends of these young men- is felt from coast to coast- to the far north and beyond. So awful. So sudden. So incomprehensible. We are all so sorry for these young lives lost and are mourning with you. — jann arden (@jannarden) April 7, 2018

I played hockey my whole childhood- the sport and the culture were the heart of our community in Springbank. Our HIGHSCHOOL- was ATTACHED to the arena. We traveled weekly in a bus to play our games with other little towns. #HumboltBroncos #gutwrenching — jann arden (@jannarden) April 7, 2018

Olympian and former women's ice hockey player, Hayley Wickenheiser, tweeted that the Humboldt Broncos hockey team community is "in my prayers."

Can't even breathe. @HumboldtBroncos you are in my prayers. My worst fear as a player and parent. God bless all involved. — Hayley Wickenheiser (@wick_22) April 7, 2018

Didn't sleep. Waves of grief. Played against several of these boys on the national team. This is my province, these are our boys. What can we do? Well not much now but no reason we can't raise a million. The families will all need it. Join me in donating. https://t.co/yGR9W1HXoU — Hayley Wickenheiser (@wick_22) April 7, 2018

Saskatchewan native, actor Brent Butt, tweeted his condolences.

My thoughts, sympathies and sincerest condolences go out to the community of #Humboldt, SK and everyone affected by this heartbreaking news. #broncos #sjhl — Brent Butt (@BrentButt) April 7, 2018

"Star Trek" actor, Canadian William Shatner, sent his prayers to the families of the victims and to the injured.

Sending prayers and thoughts to the families and the injured involved in this horrific accident. #PrayForHumBoldt — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) April 7, 2018

Winnipeg native and actress Nia Vardalos sent her love to the hockey team.

Love and condolences to Saskatchewan's Humboldt Broncos hockey team. pic.twitter.com/AGrtpew1pU — Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) April 7, 2018

And Toronto native and actor Will Arnett tweeted he was "thinking of all those" affected by the crash.

Shocked and saddened by the loss in Saskatchewan. Thinking of all those in the Humboldt Broncos family and everyone affected by this tragedy. — Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) April 7, 2018

