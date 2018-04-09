All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    04/09/2018 19:43 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League To Fund Mental Health Help For All Teams After Crash

    Support will be available for players on all 12 of the league's teams.

    • Canadian Press
    Liam Richards/CANADIAN PRESS
    A memorial at the stairs that lead to Elgar Petersen Arena is shown in Humboldt, Sask., on April 7, 2018.

    HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Saskatchewan hockey officials have announced an assistance program for players and their families following a bus crash that killed 15 people.

    The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League says the fund will provide mental health help for everyone involved in its dozen teams across the province, including the Humboldt Broncos.

    The Broncos were heading to a playoff game Friday when their bus collided with a truck at an intersection north of Tisdale.

    Fourteen others were injured.

    Former National Hockey League player Sheldon Kennedy was at the fund announcement and says many players will need long-term help to deal with the trauma.

    Kennedy survived a bus crash in 1986 that killed four of his teammates with the Swift Current Broncos.

    "We know more today than we ever did back then," Kennedy said.

    "The scars that last a lifetime are real."

    More from HuffPost Canada:


    • Canadian Press
    MORE:Humboldt BroncosHumboldt Broncos bus crashmental healthNewsSaskatchewan Junior Hockey League