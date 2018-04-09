All Sections
    04/09/2018 13:39 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Shorelines Casino Patron Calls 911 After Losing Money

    An Ontario provincial police officer says it's the first time she remembers getting a call of this kind from a casino.

    • Canadian Press
    Shorelines Casinos
    Provincial police in Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township say they received a call around 5 a.m. on April 7 from a woman who had been gambling at the Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands.

    LEEDS, Ont. — Police in Leeds, Ont., are reminding people that 911 should be reserved for emergencies after a woman called the line over the weekend about losing money at a casino.

    Provincial police in Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township say they received a call around 5 a.m. on Saturday morning from a woman who had been gambling at the Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands.

    They say the 21-year-old Quebec woman told officers she had lost all her money and needed help getting home.

    Before police arrived at the casino, the woman called them back to say someone gave her $20 and she no longer needed their help.

    Const. Sandra Barr says police officers confirmed with casino security that the woman was safe and did not need police assistance.

    She says it's the first time she remembers getting a call of this kind from a casino, although police frequently receive calls about non-emergency situations.

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:911 call casinoshorelines casino thousand islands