President Donald Trump has scrapped plans to travel to Peru and Colombia on Friday, choosing to remain in the U.S. to oversee the American response to a suspected chemical attack in Syria.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the news in a statement on Tuesday morning.

"President Trump will not attend the 8th Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru or travel to Bogota, Colombia as originally scheduled," Sanders said. "At the President's request, the Vice President will travel in his stead."