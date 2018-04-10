UPDATE (12:58 p.m. ET): Toronto police say a six-year-old girl who disappeared from a family member's home on Tuesday has been found.

Toronto police have escalated their search for a missing six-year-old girl who vanished early Tuesday.

Const. David Hopkinson said she was last seen lying in bed at a family member's home around 1 a.m., but went missing some time in the nearly seven-hour window between then and when police were called to the apartment in an east-Toronto highrise.

Highest-level search

After initially concentrating the search for the pyjama-clad child around the building, Hopkinson said police have now escalated the search to a "level three.''

"It is the highest-level search that we have,'' Hopkinson said. "It employs more resources than the other searches.''

Hopkinson said a search manager will now oversee the hunt for the girl, deploying additional officers over an expanded search area in specific configurations.

Officers and police dogs were already combing the area around where the girl was last seen, focusing primarily on the apartment building on Gilder Drive near Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East.

Community members had also joined the effort, printing flyers with a photograph of the girl and handing them out around the neighbourhood. Police have also urged those in the area to check their property for the child.

Even if she did have a jacket on and she's been missing for this amount of time ... weather is an issue.

Hopkinson said there is currently no evidence to suggest the girl was forcibly taken from the home, but said police have reason to believe she is not wearing a jacket or shoes.

Partially due to the fact that she is not dressed for the cool conditions in the city, Hopkinson said police are concerned for her safety.

"Even if she did have a jacket on and she's been missing for this amount of time ... weather is an issue,'' he said. "That would be one of our concerns.''

Doesn't fit criteria for Amber Alert

Hopkinson said her disappearance does not currently fit the criteria for an Amber Alert, which has a very specific definition. A child under 18 has to have been abducted, the child must be believed to be in imminent danger, and police must have a description of either a suspect or a suspect vehicle to issue the urgent notice.

Though Hopkinson said there is no current indication that the disappearance is suspicious, he said all possibilities are being investigated.

Hopkinson described her as having a medium complexion, being four feet six inches tall and weighing 65 pounds.

She was last seen wearing grey pyjama pants and a green and white pyjama top.