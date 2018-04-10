All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BRITISH COLUMBIA
    04/10/2018 07:53 EDT | Updated 54 minutes ago

    Anchors Tamara Taggart, Mike Killeen Fired Amid 'Major Refresh' At CTV Vancouver

    Taggart and Kileen's replacements have not yet been announced.

    The Canadian Press
    The CTV logo is seen outside their Halifax studios on Sept. 10, 2010.

    CTV Vancouver announced Monday it will introduce a host of changes in April, and began by letting go of the anchors for its 6 p.m. newscast.

    In a press release, CTV News Vancouver news director Les Staff thanked Tamara Taggart and Mike Killeen for "keeping Vancouverites informed about their city each and every day."

    "Mike and Tamara are consummate professionals, and we wish them the very best on what's to come," Staff said.

    Getty Images for Nordstrom
    CTV News at 6 co-anchor Tamara Taggart (centre) attends Nordstrom Vancouver Store Opening Gala Red Carpet at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Sept. 16, 2015.

    Other anchors will be shifted into new timeslots, according to the release. The station also announced that weather anchor Krissy Vann would be joining CTV News Vancouver to deliver weekend weather updates.

    "This refresh is the latest step in our ongoing commitment to deliver the most trusted breaking news and valuable context behind the most significant stories of the day," Staff said.

    Slammed on Twitter

    Twitter users blasted the decision. Some said it was "the only reason" they chose CTV, and others vowed to start watching Global BC's newscast instead.

    Other recent changes at the station include the introduction of a behind-the-scenes podcast, and a weather app.

    Taggart and Killeen have been hosting CTV News Vancouver's 6 p.m. newscast since January 2011, after the departure of Pamela Martin and Bill Good.

    According to the Georgia Straight, Taggart and Killeen's replacements have not been announced. Veteran anchor Mi-Jung Lee sat in for Monday's broadast.

    Also On HuffPost:

    MORE:British ColumbiaBusinessCTV News VancouverCTV VancouverLes StaffMike KilleenTamara Taggart