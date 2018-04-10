'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant's Pronunciation Flub Costs Him $7,100

He was so close.

A contestant on "Wheel of Fortune" only had to read three words properly in order to keep his money, but couldn't even manage that.

Every letter of "flamenco dance lessons" had been filled in, and soon-to-be-disappointed Jonny just had to read out the phrase to solve the puzzle. Instead, he pronounced "flamenco" as "flamingo," a flub that cost him $7,100.

He looked shocked as fellow contestant Ashley took her turn, and then read the phrase correctly.

"You gave us a G, it's gotta be C," host Pat Sajak told Jonny, who we don't think will ever get over this one.

Also on HuffPost: