All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS
    04/11/2018 17:46 EDT | Updated 30 minutes ago

    Jagmeet Singh Says Liberals Should Take Kinder Morgan Pipeline Issue To Supreme Court

    The NDP leader says it's the quickest way to resolve the question of jurisdiction.

    • Canadian Press
    Patrick Doyle/CANADIAN PRESS
    NDP leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to reporters about the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on April 11, 2018.

    OTTAWA — The federal New Democrats are calling on the Trudeau Liberals to work with the British Columbia government on a joint reference to the Supreme Court of Canada.

    It's aimed at a fast-track resolution of issues arising from B.C.'s objections to the Trans Mountain pipeline project.

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it's the quickest way to resolve jurisdictional questions over the pipeline expansion.

    Singh says he opposes the pipeline project because it was approved under what he calls flawed environmental assessment rules brought in by the previous Conservative government.

    But he says, one way or another, the project needs to move forward.

    And he says the slower option would be to let the B.C. government launch legal battles in lower courts, which would likely end up in a lengthy appeals process.

    Earlier this year the Liberals rejected the option of going to the Supreme Court, fearing both the time such a step would take and the suggestion of doubt about jurisdiction when Ottawa firmly believes there is none.

    Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the federal government won't negotiate an end to the Trans Mountain pipeline crisis in public.

    But he said today the Liberal government is looking at several "financial options'' to ensure the Alberta-B-C pipeline expansion gets built.

    More from HuffPost Canada:


    • Canadian Press
    MORE:AlbertaBritish ColumbiaBusinessJagmeet SinghKinder Morgan Trans Mountain PipelineNDPNewsPolitics