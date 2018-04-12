All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    • BRITISH COLUMBIA
    B.C. Police Officer Ian Jordan Dies After 30 Years In A Coma

    He was in a car crash in 1987.

    Victoria Police Department/THE CANADIAN PRESS
    Const. Ian Jordan in Victoria has died after spending 30 years in a coma following an on-duty car crash.

    VICTORIA — A police officer in Victoria has died after spending 30 years in a coma following an on-duty car crash.

    The Victoria Police Department says in a news release that Const. Ian Jordan was racing to the scene of a break-and-enter when his car collided with another police vehicle early on Sept. 22, 1987.

    Injuries sustained in the crash left Jordan in a coma.

    Victoria Police Department/THE CANADIAN PRESS
    He remained unconcious until his death last night.

    The police deparment says the accident resulted in the creation of a "trauma team," which helps officers and staff after traumatic incidents.

    A funeral with full police honours is being planned.

