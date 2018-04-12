Foodies, rejoice!
The 2018 rankings for Canada's top restaurants are here, and giving us delicious reasons to dine out from coast to coast to coast. This year, the annual rankings from Canada's 100 Best Restaurants include the country's top 50 bars, and wow do we ever want a cocktail now.
Toronto took the top spot on both lists, with contemporary french eatery Alo ranking first for restaurants (plus its bar placed fifth for bars), and Bar Raval listed as the top bar in the country.
"Two years after opening, Alo is grander and more ambitious than ever, yet, even still, its grasp never exceeds its reach. Chef-owner Patrick Kriss' kitchen team, led by chef de cuisine Nick Bentley, is cooking with the same attention-grabbing finesse with which it started — but displaying greater range," Canada's 100 Best Restaurants explained on its website.
Toronto's Bar Raval is described as a "beautiful, lively and convivial spot."
"...communal oak-barrel tables encourage chatting with strangers as an inviting playlist of African groove, Latin funk and psychedelic soul enlivens the place. Drinks include refreshing Spanish fizz cocktails made with crystalline, hand-carved brick ice, cava and your choice of vermouth. The skilled bartenders also create original fino sherry libations that sing with addictive saline undercurrents," Canada's 100 Best Restaurants said of the bar.
Wow!! Thank you @canadasbest100 and everyone who voted us so high on this inaugural Bar list. It's an honour and we're stoked that a nation-wide resource like this exists to highlight the amazing Bar community in #Canada. All the bars featured from across Canada are awesome and you should check out every one. (Shout out to little sister bar @prettyuglybar for also making the top 10) #thisisbarrraval #OVBinc . . . . . #barraval #worldsbestbars #overbudgetinc #littlebones #littlebonesbvg #canadas100best #toronto #torontobars #canadasbest #cocktailbar #prettyuglybar #prettyugly #cocktails #bars
"It's an honour and we're stoked that a nation-wide resource like this exists to highlight the amazing bar community in Canada. All the bars featured from across Canada are awesome and you should check out every one," Bar Raval wrote on Instagram.
And we agree! So check out some of the top restaurant and bar rankings below.
Here are the top 10 restaurant rankings:
1. Alo — Toronto
2. Toqué! — Montreal
3. Joe Beef — Montreal
4. Buca Osteria & Bar (Yorkville) — Toronto
5. Langdon Hall — Cambridge, Ont.
We are truly honoured to be ranked #5 restaurant by @canadasbest100! Congratulations to our entire team and thank you for creating the magic! #teamwork 📷 by @shoottheplanet . . . #langdonhall #relaischateaux #restaurant #feaston #CanadaIsFood #luxuryhotel #hotel #chef #canada100best #kwawesome #cambridge #ontario
6. Montréal Plaza — Montreal
7. Raymonds — St. John's, N.L.
8. Le Vin Papillon — Montreal
9. Edulis — Toronto
10. Kissa Tanto — Vancouver
"Dreamed up by Tannis Ling, owner of the acclaimed Bao Bei, along with her longtime executive chef Joël Watanabe and sous chef Alain Chow, it's a place where lovers can hold hands in dimly lit banquettes, while the broken-hearted search for solace in a dram of Japanese whisky, chased by a soulful jazz soundtrack at a shagadelic wood and brass bar." Thank you for #10, @canadasbest100, and thank YOU for coming. 💜 #kissatanto ~ #ChinatownYVR |📷: @rafalgerszak
All of these restaurants look amazing.
Here are Canada's top 10 bars:
1. Bar Raval — Toronto
The weekend only ends on Sunday if you subscribe to social norms. We've got the full menu on till 2am seven nights a week. You do the math. #thisisbarraval #ovbinc . . . . . . #barraval #littleitaly #littlebones #littlebonesbvg #cocktails #beautifulbars #toronto #blogTO #curiocityTO #torontorestaurants #torontobars #tapasbar #torontofood #torontolife
2. The Keefer Bar — Vancouver
We're very excited to wake up and find out we've been ranked 2nd best bar in Canada by @canadasbest100. Thank you to everyone who has graced our doors and given us a chance to show you an incredible cocktail experience! We're in excellent company! Congrats to all our friends that made the list, and high fives to ALL of the bars & bartenders in Canada that are working round the clock to put Canada on the map. 😘 It couldn't have been done without the tireless efforts from all of our core staff over the years. Thank you all for pushing our country's cocktail culture into the future. Eight years old, and just getting started! . . . #canadasbest #bestbar #cocktailbar #cocktailculture #canadiancocktails #vancouver #yvr #yvrdrinks #cocktailhour #latenight #instadrinks #community #canada #bcbartender
3. Coldroom — Montreal
WoW! What else can we say but thank you. We are so thankful and humbled to even be considered, let alone be ranked 3rd best bar in Canada by @canadasbest100 ! Congrats to all our Canadian friends that made the list, there is defiantly some amazing places that we look up too and love to work with all over the country! But a big congrats to @montreal that has defiantly made a splash in the last few years and we know how hard everyone is working, to continuously show that we have a voice in the Canadian cocktail community let alone the world. We're happy to be noticed along with local talents such as @atwatercocktailclub, @thecloakroombar, @biginjapan_mtl and @gokudo_mtl the @thecoldroommtl team is forever thankful and we all hope that we can continue to serve you the way @ambassador_spencer has so eloquently put it in the quote. Cheers & thank you #followtheduck
4. Proof — Calgary
5. The Bar at Alo — Toronto
6. Lot Six Bar & Restaurant — Halifax
7. Bar Von Der Fels — Calgary
8. Pretty Ugly — Toronto
OH THY Espresso Martini🍸💕, please give us strength to withstand this ungodly weather 💦🙏😭 #espressomartini #4life @greygoosecanada . @averna_italia . @stationcoldbrew concentrate. @chartreuse_liq . . . . @ajfernando 📷 #OVBInc #PrettyUgly #OverbudgetInc #cocktailbar #cocktails #placebodrinks #cocktailart #bartender #shotsthanks #instadrinks #drinkstagram #cocktailhour #bar #drinks #cocktailporn #drinkup #thirsty #weekend #caffine #espresso #martini #drinkporn #lighting
9. Clementine — Edmonton
9th best bar in Canada! What an honor, merci @canadasbest100. Thank you to our mighty staff, and thank for your continued support. Proud to be amongst the company of good friends @barvonderfels @pigeonholeyyc @proofyyc @biera_yeg @barbricco @uccellinoyeg @corso32 @baijiu_yeg #yegfood #yegcocktails #yegwine #canadas100best
10. Woodcutter's Blanket — Whitehorse
For the full list of all the top restaurants and bars in Canada, check out Canada's 100 Best.
