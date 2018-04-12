Foodies, rejoice!

The 2018 rankings for Canada's top restaurants are here, and giving us delicious reasons to dine out from coast to coast to coast. This year, the annual rankings from Canada's 100 Best Restaurants include the country's top 50 bars, and wow do we ever want a cocktail now.

Toronto took the top spot on both lists, with contemporary french eatery Alo ranking first for restaurants (plus its bar placed fifth for bars), and Bar Raval listed as the top bar in the country.

Toronto's Alo is ranked the No.1 best restaurant in Canada.

"Two years after opening, Alo is grander and more ambitious than ever, yet, even still, its grasp never exceeds its reach. Chef-owner Patrick Kriss' kitchen team, led by chef de cuisine Nick Bentley, is cooking with the same attention-grabbing finesse with which it started — but displaying greater range," Canada's 100 Best Restaurants explained on its website.

Toronto's Bar Raval is described as a "beautiful, lively and convivial spot."

"...communal oak-barrel tables encourage chatting with strangers as an inviting playlist of African groove, Latin funk and psychedelic soul enlivens the place. Drinks include refreshing Spanish fizz cocktails made with crystalline, hand-carved brick ice, cava and your choice of vermouth. The skilled bartenders also create original fino sherry libations that sing with addictive saline undercurrents," Canada's 100 Best Restaurants said of the bar.

"It's an honour and we're stoked that a nation-wide resource like this exists to highlight the amazing bar community in Canada. All the bars featured from across Canada are awesome and you should check out every one," Bar Raval wrote on Instagram.

And we agree! So check out some of the top restaurant and bar rankings below.

Here are the top 10 restaurant rankings:

1. Alo — Toronto

2. Toqué! — Montreal

Montreal's Toque took the No.2 spot for best restaurant in Canada. ​​​​​​

3. Joe Beef — Montreal

Marrow bone at Montreal's Joe Beef restaurant.

4. Buca Osteria & Bar (Yorkville) — Toronto

5. Langdon Hall — Cambridge, Ont.

6. Montréal Plaza — Montreal

7. Raymonds — St. John's, N.L.

8. Le Vin Papillon — Montreal

9. Edulis — Toronto

10. Kissa Tanto — Vancouver

Here are Canada's top 10 bars:

1. Bar Raval — Toronto

2. The Keefer Bar — Vancouver

3. Coldroom — Montreal

4. Proof — Calgary

5. The Bar at Alo — Toronto

6. Lot Six Bar & Restaurant — Halifax

7. Bar Von Der Fels — Calgary

8. Pretty Ugly — Toronto

9. Clementine — ​​​​​Edmonton

10. Woodcutter's Blanket — Whitehorse

For the full list of all the top restaurants and bars in Canada, check out Canada's 100 Best.

