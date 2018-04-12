A hilarious case of mistaken identity has the internet in stitches.

In honour of the royal wedding, U.K. Etsy store ModernChintz released a commemorative plate featuring the faces of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. However, the store got one very important detail wrong, mistaking British singer and fellow redhead Ed Sheeran as Markle's famous fiancé .

At first glance, the plate — which sells for $46.26 — looks like a gag gift. After all, it's hard to believe the store could mix up these famous figures, especially since it sells other commemorative plates with correct images of Harry.

Nevertheless, the product's description makes it seem as if the store is either unaware of its mistake, or that it's trying to troll us!

The REAL Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"Celebrate THE wedding of the year with this beautiful china plate featuring the portraits of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle," it reads. "This plate won't fail to raise a smile and evoke pride in our country's most cherished couple."

The hilarious mix up is quickly making the rounds on Twitter, and people can't stop laughing.

My favorite thing on the internet today is this non-ironic plate that honors the upcoming nuptials of @edsheeran and Meghan Markle. https://t.co/8mM94us3OP pic.twitter.com/6fyBMLcFcc — Tess Thomas (@tessjthomas) March 27, 2018

When you only had one job to do and dit it wrong 😀 — Salomon Johannes Scheepers (@SalomonJohanne1) April 10, 2018

Would love to see the Ron Weasley or Fred/George iteration. — Sukhavati (@OmSukhavati) April 10, 2018

Even former royal chef Darren McGrady got a kick out of the error.

Loving all the #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle #RoyalWedding2018 memorabilia. Just think some companies should do a little more research first 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jgF2buhfY5 — The Royal Chef (@DarrenMcGrady) April 9, 2018

As it turns out, the "mistake" was done on purpose and the seller, Lucy, made sure to intentionally label the product as an "alternative commemorative royal wedding plate."

"I bought a Kate/Wills mug when they got married and when it arrived, it was a picture of Harry instead of William," Lucy explained to Global News. "It inspired me to do something similar, and when I was thinking of a random redhead, I thought Ed would be perfect. It's been pretty popular!"

Though people have been having a laugh at the "error," one Twitter user proved it's actually easier to confuse Harry and Sheeran than we thought.

I'm tired of seeing Meghan Markle and Ed Sheeran being plastered everywhere. Get married already and give us peace — #MourinhoOut 😤 (@Bane_Jnr) March 8, 2018

Plus, Sheeran and Markle's names have been previously linked in regards to the royal wedding, which could have contributed to the confusion.

It was previously rumoured that the British pop star would perform at Harry and Markle's nuptials, but Sheeran clarified in February that he had not been asked.

Although Markle is not marrying Sheeran, the commemorative plate is still selling. According to Etsy, at the time of this writing, "over 20 people have this in their carts right now."

Harry and Markle will tie the knot on May 19 in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

