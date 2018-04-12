An Ontario man says he is stunned after the provincial NDP accused him of making social media posts glorifying violence against women.

Matt Soprovich had hoped to become the party's candidate in Kenora-Rainy River for the upcoming election but in a Tuesday Facebook post he said that he was disqualified from the nomination race.

His post said that the party had disqualified him "due to historical content on [his] personal social media feeds" including a 2013 photo where his "whole behind" was on display, a 2018 Instagram video of him ripping his shirt open and a 2013 Facebook status about a hangover.

He also noted that none of his posts were "adverse or critical of NDP policy, leaders or values, or demeaning of other people or groups" and that they reflected "lapses in judgement from [his] youth that [he has] let stand because they are reflections of the path that [he has] taken, and the sincere, honest person [he] wished to offer the electorate."

The Ontario NDP fired back Thursday with a statement that said Soprovich was actually disqualified due to a different series of posts.

"The reason Soprovich has failed the Party's vetting process is because of multiple social media posts that glorified violence against women, or predatory behaviour towards women," the statement says.

"In one example, Soprovich compares women to animals, writing 'you might end up hitting them with your car.' In another example, Soprovich describes, in a blog, efforts to prevent a woman from coming to the aid of her sister in a potentially dangerous or compromising situation, saying he was trying to stop her from being a 'cock block.'"

Soprovich told HuffPost Canada he is "reeling" from the allegations. He also promised to release a more detailed statement soon.

"What I can say for now is that I take these allegations very seriously. Today's statement from the NDP reflects an organization that now has vested interest in trying to paint me in the most unflattering light possible," he said in a Facebook message on Thursday night.

Before the NDP's Thursday statement, Soprovich had told CBC News that he didn't believe he was being treated fairly by the party.

"I don't believe I was treated reasonably or objectively in this manner."

Soprovich has been a staffer with NDP MPP Sarah Campbell since fall 2014, according to the Fort Frances Times. He graduated from the University of Manitoba in 2009 with a political science degree, Maclean's reported.

