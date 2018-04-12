These Sweet Rain Boots For Kids Are So Cute, We're Jealous

Kids always get the best stuff.

The cool toys, the fashionista clothing, even their birthday cakes tend to be next-level adorable (how do we get unicorn cake for ourselves, exactly?).

Well, their rain gear is no different, and we are officially jealous of all the adorable rain boots out there for kids. So, check out these cute spring options, and — if you have kids — start splashing!

The 10 cutest rain boots for kids:

1. Hatley rainbow hearts rain boots

Cost: $42

Get them at: Hatley

2. Carter's dino rain boots

Cost: $28

Get them at: Carter's

3. Hunter original kids' glitter finish rain boots

Costs: $95

Get them at: Hunters

4. H&M light turquoise/elephants rubber boots

Cost: $29.99

Get them at: H&M

5. Oakiwear girls rubber rain boots in flowers and ladybugs

Cost: $45-$99

Get them at: Amazon

6. Jan & Jul natural rubber rain boots unisex in "the rockies"

Cost: $29.99-$83.99

Get them at: Amazon

7. Gap bear rainboot

Costs: $20

Get them at: Gap

8. Bogs skipper trucks kids rain boots

Cost: $45

Get them at: Bogs Footwear

9. Oaki blue, green and white stripes loop handle rubber rain boots

Cost: $28.59

Get them at: Oaki

10. Mini Melissa super rain fabula shoes

Cost: $84.99

Get them at: West Coast Kids

And, because we can't resist a classic, here's a bonus boot.

11. Joe Fresh toddler boy rain boot in yellow

Costs: $24

Get them at: Joe Fresh

