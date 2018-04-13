All Sections
    • BRITISH COLUMBIA
    04/13/2018 20:35 EDT

    Iris Day Spa Customers Sexually Assaulted, Say RCMP In Surrey, B.C.

    Fifty-eight-year-old Rongxian Li has been arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

    Canadian Press
    RCMP say they're investigating five allegations of customers being assaulted while receiving massages at spas in Surrey between 2016 and 2018.

    SURREY, B.C. — Police have issued a public advisory about a string of alleged sexual assaults at beauty spas in Surrey, B.C.

    RCMP say they're investigating five allegations of customers being assaulted while receiving massages at two Iris Day Spa locations between 2016 and 2018.

    One person has been arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault for incidents that allegedly took place in December 2017.

    Fifty-eight-year-old Rongxian Li is scheduled to appear in court on April 19.

    Police say they're still investigating a complaint from 2016 and two incidents from this year, including one where the suspect has not been identified.

    Police say none of the suspects are still working at the spas.

    Sgt. Chad Greig says the special victims unit is working on the case and ensures emotional support is provided throughout the investigation and court process.

    "Reporting a sexual assault to police can be a very difficult thing to do, as it is a very personal event," Greig says.

    Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

    Canadian Press
