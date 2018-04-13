All Sections
    • NEWS
    04/13/2018 14:18 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago

    Paul Bernardo Charged With Possessing A Weapon In Jail

    Court documents show the alleged offence took place on Feb. 9 at the maximum-security Millhaven institution

    • Canadian Press
    THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
    Paul Bernardo sits in the back of a police cruiser as he leaves a hearing in St. Catharines, Ont., April 5, 1994.

    NAPANEE, Ont. — One of Canada's most notorious killers is back before the courts for an offence allegedly committed from behind bars.

    Paul Bernardo appeared in a Napanee, Ont., courtroom via video on Friday facing one count of possession of a weapon.

    Court documents show the alleged offence took place on Feb. 9 at the maximum-security Millhaven institution, but did not reveal other details.

    Currently serving life in prison

    Bernardo's lawyer did not immediately respond to request for comment.

    Bernardo earned national infamy with his 1995 trial for the rape and murder of two Ontario school girls Leslie Mahaffy and Kristen French and subsequent sentence to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

    He was also given dangerous offender status — and received an indeterminate sentence — after admitting to raping 14 other women.

    • Canadian Press
