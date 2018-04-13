President Donald Trump ordered military strikes on Syria in response to a deadly chemical weapons attack on the town of Douma.

Trump announced in a Friday night press conference that a combined operation in collaboration with France and the United Kingdom was underway.

“The purpose of our actions tonight is to establish a strong deterrent against the production, spread and use of chemical weapons. We are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents,” Trump told the American people.

The president detailed that the coordinated strikes would hit targets associated with the Syrian regime’s chemical weapon capabilities. Minutes after the announcement, journalists from Reuters and The Associated Press reported hearing loud blasts over Damascus, the Syrian capital.

“The fact of this attack should surprise no-one,” British Prime Minister Theresa May said in a statement on Friday. “The Syrian Regime has a history of using chemical weapons against its own people in the most cruel and abhorrent way .... This persistent pattern of behavior must be stopped ― not just to protect innocent people in Syria from the horrific deaths and casualties caused by chemical weapons, but also because we cannot allow the erosion of the international norm that prevents the use of these weapons.”

Trump had called the weekend attack, which killed at least 70 people, “sick” and “atrocious,” and said Syria and its allies Russia and Iran would “pay a price.”

On Friday, Trump once again called out Assad’s allies. “To Iran and Russia I ask, what kind of nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of men women and children? The nations of the world can be judged by the friends they keep. Russia must decide if it will continue down this dark path or if it will join with civilized nations as a source for stability and peace.

Damascus, Moscow and Tehran still deny that the chemical attack was Assad’s doing. U.S. officials say they have intelligence proving a chemical attack did occur and that U.S. and foreign intelligence indicate that the Syrian government was behind the attack.

Syrian government forces took precautions at military bases throughout the week in anticipation of possible strikes. There were reports that various air bases had been evacuated. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, meanwhile, confirmed Tuesday it was sending a fact-finding mission to investigate the attack in Syria.

Russia, which claimed Monday it was being “unpardonably threatened” by the U.S., warned it planned to shoot down any U.S. missiles headed for Syria. An Iranian official, touring eastern Ghouta on Wednesday, also promised the country would stand by its ally.

Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces have fought to take back the rebel-held enclave of eastern Ghouta for years, though they’ve intensified the push in recent months. The United Nations refugee agency estimates that more than 133,000 people have fled the region in the past month. More than 1,000 people have been killed in the past two weeks, according to Doctors Without Borders.