The Uprising Starts With Toronto Raccoon Opening Locked Compost Bin

People in Toronto are used to the brazenness of urban raccoons. But now there's video proof that the uprising has started. (Watch above.)

Graeme Boyce began recording when he heard the toboggan on his front porch being loudly tossed aside earlier this month. It usually signalled a raccoon on top of his recycling and compost bins.

Toronto introduced the "raccoon-proof" green compost bins in 2017 and that highlighted the locking mechanisms would deter animals.

Nope.

This trash panda opened the lid in less than 30 seconds.

We'll be over here, preparing for our new overlords.