Carrie Underwood Makes A Big Comeback At ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood completed her comeback from a face injury at Sunday night's Academy of Country Music Awards, performing "Cry Pretty" and then tearfully saying thanks as she and Keith Urban accepted an award for vocal event of the year for "The Fighter."

An emotional Underwood said she was "still shaky" ― and who could blame her?

The evening marked the country giant's first public performance since she broke her wrist and injured her face in a November fall outside her home.

Underwood didn't reveal her facial injuries until January, telling fans that she was "not quite looking the same" and wasn't sure whether she would fully recover from wounds that required 40 to 50 stitches. The "Before He Cheats" singer shared photos thatdidn't fully show her visage, deepening the mystery around the extent of her injuries.

But when Underwood took the stage Sunday in Las Vegas, much of the speculation seemed to fade.

Country music was just happy to see her killing it on stage again.