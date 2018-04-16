All Sections
    BUSINESS
    04/16/2018 11:43 EDT

    Canadian Household Debt Poll: 47% Will Need To Borrow To Pay The Bills This Year

    More than four in 10 Canadians say they have already felt the pinch of rising interest rates.

    • Canadian Press
    allanswart via Getty Images
    A 3D render of a scattered stack of regular envelopes with delivery stamps and a clear window and the top one saying payment due symbolizing bills and debt on an isolated white background

    CALGARY — A new poll suggests a growing proportion of Canadians say they are feeling the affects of higher interest rates.

    The quarterly MNP consumer debt index survey says 43 per cent of Canadians say they're feeling the effects of higher interest rates, up five percentage points from three months ago.

    Watch: What happens when there's an interest rate hike?

    The poll done for insolvency firm MNP also said 51 per cent of respondents fear rising interest rates could impact their ability to repay their debts, while 33 per cent agreed that rising interest rates could possibly push them towards bankruptcy.

    Forty-seven per cent said they do not believe they'll be able to cover all living and family expenses in the next 12 months without going into further debt.

    The poll comes ahead of the Bank of Canada's interest rate announcement later this week.

    The central bank has raised its key interest rate target three times since last summer, moves that have prompted the big banks to raise their prime lending rates.

    The latest MNP poll was done between March 12 and March 16 and included a sample of 2,001 Canadians that were interviewed online.

    The polling industry's professional body, the Marketing Research and Intelligence Association, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

    MNP Ltd.

    • Canadian Press
