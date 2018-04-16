All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS
    04/16/2018 12:20 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    James Comey To Speak At Canada 2020 Conference Days Before G7 Summit

    The ex-FBI director's new book questions Donald Trump's character.

    • Canadian Press
    Ralph Alswang/ABC via AP
    In this image released by ABC News, former FBI director James Comey appears at an interview with George Stephanopoulos that will air during a primetime "20/20" special on April 15, 2018.

    OTTAWA — Former FBI director James Comey, whose new book has provoked angry tweets from President Donald Trump, is scheduled to speak at an Ottawa conference just before the G7 summit in early June.

    Comey is to be part of the annual Canada 2020 conference and the progressive think tank says he will share insights on ethics, leadership and global security.

    The conference this year will mirror the themes set for the G7 meeting in Charlevoix, Que.

    They include discussions on the future of work, inclusive growth, gender equity, energy and peace.

    Comey is scheduled to be in Toronto in May too, marketing his new book.

    The book "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies & Leadership" questions Trump's character and honesty. And in return the president's tweets have called Comey "slippery" and the worst FBI director in history.

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:Canada 2020 conferenceG7 Summit 2018James ComeyNewsPoliticsTrump