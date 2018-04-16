All Sections
    • NEWS
    04/16/2018

    Krista DuChene, Canadian Who Crushed Boston Marathon, Ran For Humboldt Victims

    Her third-place finish in the women's race was seriously impressive.

    Ryan McBride/AFP/Getty Images
    Krista DuChene of Canada crosses the finish line in third place for the 2018 and 122nd Boston Marathon for Elite Women's race with a time of 2:44:20 on April 16, 2018 in Boston, Mass.

    In weather that would have most people huddled under blankets, Canadian marathoner Krista DuChene was outside in the rain on Monday kicking the Boston Marathon's butt.

    A drenched DuChene finished an impressive third in the women's race, behind Desiree Linden and Sarah Sellers of the United States, with a time of two hours, 44 minutes and 20 seconds.

    And the mom of three, who is from Brantford, Ont., made up a lot of time between 35 and 42 kilometres, as Athletics Canada pointed out.

    Along with the race's notorious hills, she also had to brave the cold, pouring rain and more-than-40 km/h winds.

    David Gray/Reuters
    Krista Duchene celebrates at the final of the women's marathon at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

    DuChene told CBC Sports before the race that she would be running for the victims of the Humboldt, Sask. bus crash, as well as her family.

    "We can just pray for and think of these people [and their families] hoping that will make a difference in some way."

    She is the second-fastest Canadian female marathoner ever, and finished 35th in the women's marathon at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

    Canada also earned a top-10 finish in the men's race, with Hamilton, Ont.'s Reid Coolsaet finishing ninth in two hours, 25 minutes and two seconds.

    With a file from The Canadian Press

