In weather that would have most people huddled under blankets, Canadian marathoner Krista DuChene was outside in the rain on Monday kicking the Boston Marathon's butt.

A drenched DuChene finished an impressive third in the women's race, behind Desiree Linden and Sarah Sellers of the United States, with a time of two hours, 44 minutes and 20 seconds.

Uhhhhh is @kristaduchene kidding? Call 1-800-OUT-OF-NOWHERE in the next 20 min and receive a free pair of pants courtesy of Krista for putting on a performance that ruined yours. #BostonMarathon — Not Trackie (@RunningHotTakes) April 16, 2018

BREAKING NEWS! Saucony athlete @kristaduchene takes 3RD PLACE at the @bostonmarathon! Talk about battling the elements. 2:44:20 in the rain & cold! Congratulations, Krista!💪 🇨🇦 #RunYourWorld pic.twitter.com/vn3KXKaUqV — SauconyCanada (@SauconyCanada) April 16, 2018

And the mom of three, who is from Brantford, Ont., made up a lot of time between 35 and 42 kilometres, as Athletics Canada pointed out.

For some perspective on @kristaduchene's incredible @bostonmarathon finish, she was in 10th and almost 4 minutes back of 3rd place at 35k. #MarathonMom pic.twitter.com/x46sobZj5H — Athletics Canada (@AthleticsCanada) April 16, 2018

Along with the race's notorious hills, she also had to brave the cold, pouring rain and more-than-40 km/h winds.

Krista Duchene celebrates at the final of the women's marathon at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

DuChene told CBC Sports before the race that she would be running for the victims of the Humboldt, Sask. bus crash, as well as her family.

"We can just pray for and think of these people [and their families] hoping that will make a difference in some way."

She is the second-fastest Canadian female marathoner ever, and finished 35th in the women's marathon at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Canada also earned a top-10 finish in the men's race, with Hamilton, Ont.'s Reid Coolsaet finishing ninth in two hours, 25 minutes and two seconds.

