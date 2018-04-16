Springtime in Ottawa can only mean one thing: the Canadian Tulip Festival!

From May 11-21, the colourful festival, featuring over a million tulips and the dizzying delights of spring, takes over our nation's capital—and our Instagram feeds. Trust us, one scroll through social media is sure to get your senses tingling. So isn't it about time you got in on the action? Plus, impressive tulip displays aren't the only thing to ogle over the 11 days of festivities. Art, photography and gourmet eats are also major highlights.

So how do you get the best Instagram pics while at the Tulip Festival? Ottawa Tourism shares the top spots to capture a gorgeous shot.

Commissioners Park

Knowing where to find the most impressive blooms is key to racking up the likes. Commissioners Park is the best place to take shots of what amounts to a sea of tulips—over one km of 60 plus varieties of tulips are on display. Cue the double taps.

Parliament Hill

Proud Canadians would be remiss if they didn't get a shot of the tulips with the majesty of Parliament Hill in the backdrop. Oddly, the gothic design of the Parliament buildings, contrasts nicely with the playful spring colours of the tulip beds blooming outside.

Rideau Canal Pathway + Dows Lake

Ottawa is an especially bike friendly city and one of the most popular routes along the Rideau Canal Pathway happens to be a breathtaking photo op, too. With Dows Lake in the background, this could be one of the most romantic spots to snap a shot. (Be sure to capture the Victoria Day fireworks display in the background!) Guided bike tours are also available to those who want an in-depth history of the festival, an inside scoop on the best stops for photos, and a little cardio.

ByWard Market

Come for the tulips, stay for the food. Peruse the artisanal stalls and festival installations; it's the perfect blend of art and eats. From mouth-watering BeaverTails to fresh produce and beautiful bouquets, this is a great spot to refuel and soak up the vibrant market energy.

Lansdowne Park

Yellow tulips are an international symbol of friendship, so be sure to tag your besties at Lansdowne Park. With over 100 human-sized hand-painted sculptures lining the paths, this World Friendship 5-foot Tulip Garden brings the BFF theme to new heights—quite literally. Artists from around the globe contributed the snap-worthy works.

To get the most out of your visit to Tulip Festival, visit Ottawa Tourism for the inside scoop on the week's events.