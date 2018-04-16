Tessa Virtue Is 'Much More Comfortable In The Air' Than Cooking At Home

She's a pro at doing spins, twizzles, and standing on Scott Moir's legs while he's skating around an ice rink, but there's one thing that Tessa Virtue isn't all that comfortable doing: cooking.

On Monday, the Canadian Olympic champion visited "The Marilyn Denis Show" for a segment that involved cooking (while simultaneously answering questions being thrown to her by Denis), and admitted that prepping food at home isn't her forte.

"I feel much more comfortable in the air at high speed, blades flying than I do right here in this moment in the kitchen," Virtue said while pointing to the dish she was attempting to make and laughing.

awesome segment from the @MarilynDenisCTV from the #TessaTakesOverCTV. Tessa being hilarious about being more comfortable in the flying blades than in the kitchen,how Scott is amazing + showing the confident QUEEN that she is! #VirtueMoir pic.twitter.com/NEYWISJRpd — 🇨🇦Theeia (@Theeia01) April 16, 2018

Her candidness sparked not only cheers from the live audience but from Twitter, too, many of whom couldn't get enough of Virtue's honesty about her lack of cooking skills.

TESSA SAYING THAT SHE IS MORE CONFORTABLE IN THE AIR DOING ALL THE LIFTS AND STUFF THAN BEING HERE COOKING GOT ME DEATH JENDBDJSKS #TessaTakesOverCTV I can't love her more — dey virtue💧 (@dey_virtuemoir) April 16, 2018

So impressed with you @tessavirtue doing #TessaTakesOverCTV. So articulate, sweet & natural. And I LOVE that you have zero skills in the kitchen because that's exactly how I am!... #virtuemoir — Ann Ice (@icetalking) April 16, 2018

Chef asks Tessa to add sugar

Tessa: a pinch of this too?



Girl, who puts just a pinch of sugar in a batter mixture? 😆 i love how lost Tessa is in all this cooking segments..#virtuemoir#TessaTakesOverCTVhttps://t.co/7j6Q1XYLvf — gracie (@_gracieva_) April 16, 2018

The fact that I've now watched @tessavirtue cook upwards of three meals today and it's not even 11:30am is making me laugh considering her self proclaimed lack of kitchen skills. @CTV_Television what are you doing to the poor girl!! #TessaTakesOverCTV — Syd ✌🏼 (@sydsince96) April 16, 2018

But some people felt that the hosts were asking her to cook too much.

Why are they making cook so much a person who doesn't know how to cook and certainly feels uncomfortable doing it?#virtuemoir #TessaTakesOverCTV — Laura. (@a11laura) April 16, 2018

So this #TessaTakesOverCTV is actually a Tessa for Top Chef audition? They're making her cook so fucking much. Poor Tess. #VirtueMoir — Marie 🐍📚📝 (@Light_of_August) April 16, 2018

Virtue, 28, has previously said that the only food she can actually cook are poached eggs, but her diet involves "just eating clean," she told Strong Fitness magazine. "I make sure to get lots of protein, and I love fruits and vegetables, however, I also leave room for treats. I'm a sucker for any and all kinds of dessert, and I've learned not to deprive myself, but rather maintain a healthy balance."

"We train so much and so often that I have to treat myself ... I try not to deprive myself too much," Virtue told Elaine Lui on "Your Morning" on Monday. One of her favourite foods to indulge in is pie. "Lemon meringue, apple, rhubarb, honestly I love any kind of pie," Virtue said.

A post shared by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17) on Apr 13, 2018 at 5:02am PDT

​​​​​And although she may not get a lot of use out of her kitchen cooking-wise, Virtue has admitted that she loves entertaining there.

"There have been a few dance parties in the kitchen — and some informal entertaining," she told Postmedia News in January.

"All of my siblings (and some of our best friends) were around the kitchen island chatting and laughing [on Christmas Eve]. I vividly remember taking a moment to stand back, gain perspective, and take a mental snapshot of the scene. We were all so grateful to spend time together, and there was ease to the ambiance of the space," she continued.

Also on HuffPost: