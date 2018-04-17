All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    04/17/2018 13:29 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago

    Melting Arctic Sea Ice May Be To Blame For Endless Winter: Scientists

    It's an increasingly accepted theory among climatologists.

    • Canadian Press
    THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
    Workers examine a hole in top of the Rogers Centre as the area around the CN Tower is closed off due to reports of falling ice in Toronto on April 16, 2018.

    Scientists suggest that too much winter across broad stretches of Canada is the result of not enough of it in the Arctic.

    An increasingly accepted theory holds that melting northern sea ice is behind this year's delayed spring.

    Albertans woke up this morning to slushy wet snow instead of sprouting tulip bulbs.

    In Toronto on Monday, a major league baseball game between the Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals had to be postponed after an ice storm damaged Rogers Centre.

    Some climatologists suspect the wintry surprises result from a chain of events that start with ice melting from vast stretches of Arctic Ocean.

    They say the warming Arctic weakens a river of air that used to block cold northern temperatures from spilling into the south.

    Not all scientists accept the explanation.

    But if it's right, proponents say unseasonal weather will be the new normal.

    Also On HuffPost:

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:Canada climateCanadian weatherCanadian wintermelting Arctic sea iceNews