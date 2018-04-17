A female passenger was reportedly partially sucked out of the plane as a result and had to be hospitalized.

A Southwest Airlines flight from New York City's LaGuardia Airport had to make an emergency landing on Tuesday after the plane became depressurized because of a broken window.

#UPDATE Window was blown out in the 17th row causing a loss of cabin pressure as the #Airplane made a rapid decompression and returned to the ground. The flight 1380 was from #NewYork #laguardia to #Dallas #LoveField in #Texas . Reports of a female passenger with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/zE8rg0OP0R

Flight 1380 was scheduled to fly to Dallas but made an emergency stop in Philadelphia after an engine on the left side of the plane blew out.

Passenger Marty Martinez told CBS Philadelphia that the sequence of events after the engine exploded was "terrifying."

"The engine exploded and it broke a window," Martinez said. "First there was an explosion and almost immediately, the oxygen masks came down and, probably in a matter of 10 seconds, the engine then hit a window and busted it wide open."

A man relaying information from his daughter-in-law, a passenger on the plane, told NBC Philadelphia that when the window imploded, a female passenger was partially sucked out of the plane, and other passengers needed to pull her back in.

The aircraft was flying around 32,500 feet when the engine blew out. Aviation expert Arthur Wolk told the station that the plane's rate of descent indicated that the pilot had control of the aircraft.

The injured woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but no details of her injuries have been released. Seven people were treated for minor injuries.

Southwest Airlines released this statement about the emergency landing to HuffPost:

"We are aware that Southwest flight #1380 from New York La Guardia (LGA) to Dallas Love Field (DAL) has diverted to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). We are in the process of transporting Customers and Crew into the terminal. "The aircraft, a Boeing 737-700, has 143 Customers and five Crewmembers onboard. We are in the process of gathering more information. Safety is always our top priority at Southwest Airlines, and we are working diligently to support our Customers and Crews at this time."

Boing responded with more information about the aircraft: