LIFESTYLE 5 Ways To Prevent Your Kids (And You) From Contracting Salmonella Salmonella is a bacterial infection that can be contracted by consuming contaminated meat, poultry, eggs, or water. Here are five ways to keeps you and your kids safe. More Videos All The Times Olympian Patrick Chan Made Canadian Service Dogs' Disneyland Trip Is Simply Magical Richard Wagamese Gave Blessing To Indian Hor This #HumboldtStrong Photo From Uganda Will Leave... Canadians Honour Humboldt Broncos Victims With #Je...