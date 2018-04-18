All Sections
    • POLITICS
    04/18/2018 19:44 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Maxime Bernier Indefinitely Postpones Book That Criticizes Andrew Scheer

    He said it was to maintain harmony within the Conservative party.

    • Canadian Press
    THE CANADIAN PRESS
    Conservative MP Maxime Bernier rises in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Dec. 1, 2018.-

    OTTAWA — Conservative MP Maxime Bernier announced Wednesday he has indefinitely postponed the publication of his new book in which he criticizes party leader Andrew Scheer.

    "After consideration, for the sake of maintaining harmony within our party, I have decided to postpone its publication indefinitely," Bernier wrote on Twitter.

    The book contained a chapter in which Bernier says he lost the Tory leadership race last year because his rival, Scheer, recruited "fake Conservatives" to cast votes for him.

    The "fake" Conservatives Bernier referred to included farmers in Quebec who were upset with his policy to end Canada's supply management system, which protects the domestic dairy, egg and poultry industries from foreign competition.

    Several Tory MPs told reporters they were happy Bernier decided to stay in the good graces of the party and not release the book.

    • Canadian Press
