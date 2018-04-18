For some of us Canadians, it seems as if spring will never actually get here. But while we wait for warm weather, why not prepare your 2018 spring beauty list with some pretty picks from some of our favourite natural makeup brands?

We've selected everything from serum-infused foundations, shimmery sparkles, and barely there bronzer, from companies that care about your health as well as accentuating your natural beauty. These brands are not only good for your skin, they're exactly what we need to re-energize our spirits.

Nude by Nature

This extensive natural makeup line, which was recently launched at Shoppers Drug Mart, has us in awe of its performance (and its pretty rose gold accented packaging). We love how details like online shade matching and affordable price points make Nude by Nature accessible to a wide audience, and encourages new customers to #gogreen.

With so many gorgeous products to choose from our top pick was tough, but we're particularly partial to the Perfecting Primer (spreads easily and dries quickly), and the light glowing coverage of the Radiant Loose Powder Foundation (designed with a plug in the lid to prevent messy purse spills).

RMS Beauty

We're long-time fans of legendary makeup artist and RMS Beauty founder Rosemary Swift and her clean-as-they-come cosmetic line. The pots of colour and cover-ups are not just easy to apply (a finger swipe is all you need), but the products themselves are created with raw, food-grade ingredients to nourish and rejuvenate the skin.

Our pick for spring is their Signature Set Mod Palette, which conveniently combines Swift's cult favourites (Master Mixer, Living Luminizer, Simply Cocoa Lip & Skin Balm, and Lip2Cheek) in the prettiest of peachy brights.

Kjaer Weis

If you're a sucker for stylish presentation like we are, then you'll love Kjaer Weis. One of the most beautiful brands in the cosmetics biz, the company appears to effortlessly blend luxury and sustainability. Certified natural and/or organic ingredients, on-trend tones, and an air of classic elegance can be found in each performance-driven product.

We're smitten with the brand's lip gloss in Courage, a sweet springtime shade of coral — it swipes on smooth and luscious, and is refillable (just save the lid!) for added eco-sensibility.

Zorah Biocosmétiques

To say we're a little obsessed with this Montreal-based organic beauty brand would be an understatement. They may be one of our newer natural makeup discoveries, but we are already happily addicted to their argan oil-infused, high-end beauty line.

Our favourites for spring are hands down the Corrective Concealer (packaged in a familiar clickable wand, making it easy to apply just the right amount of coverage), and the volumizing mascara, which is scented as beautifully as it performs.

Victoria Radford

Victoria Radford's namesake all-natural makeup line encompasses everything we love about green beauty: clean and nourishing formulas, extensively tested, and created with a flawless look of luxury.

For spring, we'll be rocking a sweet trio of foundation sticks from the Toronto-based eco-chic brand: a shimmery base aptly named Pearl, followed by a soft lift of Warm foundation, and finished with a subtle swipe of Light Contour for that covetable no-makeup-look.

W3ll People

W3ll People never ceases to impress us with their wide range of stunning shades and high performing products. Their products, which are cruelty- and chemical-free, contain hydrating therapeutic botanicals like aloe, chamomile, and organic green tea to protect and beautify skin both inside and out.

We're big fans of multi-purpose products, and W3ll People is known for their multi-sticks. Our favourite for spring is their Multi-Use Cream Stick in Nudist, a barely there kiss of coral-peach for eyes, lips, and cheeks.

Da lish

This Canadian natural makeup brand, an international favourite of makeup artists and industry pros, delivers professional performance with natural and organic ingredients.

Chock-full of antioxidants and vitamins to enhance your skin's natural beauty, Da lish's full range of eye, lip, and face products are easy to apply, and simple to wear. We think their B04 bronzer balm (ideal for all skin tones and contouring), and their bestselling matte lipstick in L02 Pinky/Red are tops for healthy spring colour with a hit of bold brights.

Fitglow Beauty

Although we're new to the Fitglow fan club, we're already impressed by this nutrient-infused beauty line. This plant-based brand, which is certified cruelty free and clean, combines science and nature to deliver nourishing, gorgeous results.

Our must-have for spring? Fitglow's Vita Active Foundation. As pretty in the package as it wears on the skin, this light coverage is infused with superfoods to reduce inflammation and protect and smooth the skin.

Rituel de Fille

Founded by three artist sisters, Rituel de Fille celebrates the power and beauty of natural ingredients, and is one of our favourite ways to enhance our own personal magic.

From pots of pretty shimmer to soft pastels and creamy brights, we love this natural makeup brand for a little added sparkle to our daily makeup routine.

This spring, iridescence is in, and we're captivated by the brand's Rare Light Luminizer in Anthelion (a golden warm highlight), and the Ash and Ember Eye Soot in Seven Sisters for a smoky dusting of blue-grey that can be worn as a shadow, liner, or base.

Axiology

This vegan lipstick brand supports women artisans in Bali, as well as environmental initiatives and animal welfare programs.

Users of the brand will love the gold tubes, eye-catching boxes, and brilliant colour crafted from natural and organic ingredients that stay put with a smooth finish.

We can't get enough of the subtle sheen of sea shell shimmer from the brand's The Goodness Cream Finish Pale Pink Lipstick, which is perfectly timed with spring's iridescent trend.

