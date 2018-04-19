All Sections
    • STYLE
    04/20/2018 06:51 EDT

    High-Waisted Trousers You’ll Want To Wear All Spring Long

    These pants are flattering on all body types.

    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    High-waisted trousers are about to be your new best friend this season.

    These pants are made of more formal material than denim to give it a classy, but versatile look. They can be dressed up or down and can look flattering on all body types, no matter your shape or height.

    However, U.S. celebrity stylist Ali Levine warns that wearing your correct size is a must in order pull off this style. "Do make sure they fit properly," Levine told Fox News magazine. "Too small and they are unflattering. Too baggy and you're wearing mom jeans. We love mom, but we don't want that look."

    So if you're looking for some stellar high-waisted trousers to rock this spring, we've rounded up 20 spectacular options you'll want to wear all season long.

    1. Floral print trousers with belt

    Zara

    Buy them here: Zara, $79.90

    2. Jallade pant

    Aritzia

    Buy them here: Aritzia, $125

    3. Striped wide-leg pants

    Forever 21

    Buy them here: Forever 21, $52.90

    4. Vivi relaxed-fit jacquard pant

    Urban Outfitters

    Buy them here: Urban Outfitters, $72

    5. Tropical print tapered trousers

    ASOS

    Buy them here: ASOS, $79.16

    6. Pommed linen pants

    Anthropologie

    Buy them here: Anthropologie, $149.41

    7. Cindy cigarette high waist pant

    Dynamite

    Buy them here: Dynamite, $44.95

    8. Carraco wide-leg pants

    Anthropologie

    Buy them here: Anthropologie, $162.07

    9. Lasula plus front split tailored trouser

    ASOS

    Buy them here: ASOS, $58.33

    10. Tina wrap pant

    Urban Outfitters

    Buy them here: Urban Outfitters, $82

    11. Wide-leg cotton pants

    H&M

    Buy them here: H&M, $49.99

    12. Penny wide-leg pants

    Ever New

    Buy them here: Ever New, $99.99

    13. Longshore cropped pants

    Anthropologie

    Buy them here: Anthropologie, $98.76

    14. Cropped plaid paperbag pants

    Forever 21

    Buy them here: Forever 21, $43.90

    15. Nanterre pant

    Aritzia

    Buy them here: Aritzia, $115

    16. Tie-front flare ankle pants

    Forever 21

    Buy them here: Forever 21, $59.90

    17. Marlon pant

    Reformation

    Buy them here: Reformation, $200.05

    18. Elise frill hem pants

    Ever New

    Buy them here: Ever New, $99.99

    19. Button waist trousers

    Zara

    Buy them here: Zara, $49.90

    20. Andi tapered pant

    Urban Outfitters

    Buy them here: Urban Outfitters, $59

