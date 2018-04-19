High-Waisted Trousers You’ll Want To Wear All Spring Long

High-waisted trousers are about to be your new best friend this season.

These pants are made of more formal material than denim to give it a classy, but versatile look. They can be dressed up or down and can look flattering on all body types, no matter your shape or height.

However, U.S. celebrity stylist Ali Levine warns that wearing your correct size is a must in order pull off this style. "Do make sure they fit properly," Levine told Fox News magazine. "Too small and they are unflattering. Too baggy and you're wearing mom jeans. We love mom, but we don't want that look."

So if you're looking for some stellar high-waisted trousers to rock this spring, we've rounded up 20 spectacular options you'll want to wear all season long.

1. Floral print trousers with belt

Buy them here: Zara, $79.90

2. Jallade pant

Buy them here: Aritzia, $125

3. Striped wide-leg pants

Buy them here: Forever 21, $52.90

4. Vivi relaxed-fit jacquard pant

Buy them here: Urban Outfitters, $72

5. Tropical print tapered trousers

Buy them here: ASOS, $79.16

6. Pommed linen pants

Buy them here: Anthropologie, $149.41

7. Cindy cigarette high waist pant

Buy them here: Dynamite, $44.95

8. Carraco wide-leg pants

Buy them here: Anthropologie, $162.07

9. Lasula plus front split tailored trouser

Buy them here: ASOS, $58.33

10. Tina wrap pant

Buy them here: Urban Outfitters, $82

11. Wide-leg cotton pants

Buy them here: H&M, $49.99

12. Penny wide-leg pants

Buy them here: Ever New, $99.99

13. Longshore cropped pants

Buy them here: Anthropologie, $98.76

14. Cropped plaid paperbag pants

Buy them here: Forever 21, $43.90

15. Nanterre pant

Buy them here: Aritzia, $115

16. Tie-front flare ankle pants

Buy them here: Forever 21, $59.90

17. Marlon pant

Buy them here: Reformation, $200.05

18. Elise frill hem pants

Buy them here: Ever New, $99.99

19. Button waist trousers

Buy them here: Zara, $49.90

20. Andi tapered pant

Buy them here: Urban Outfitters, $59

