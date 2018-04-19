All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    04/19/2018 15:53 EDT | Updated 49 minutes ago

    Mr. Nibbles' Tiny Paw Amputated After P.E.I. Hamster Wheel Mishap

    The vet had to fashion special equipment because he only weighs 50 grams.

    • Canadian Press
    New Perth Animal Hospital/Canadian Press
    A dwarf hamster named "Mr. Nibbles" receives a treat after waking up from surgery at the New Perth Animal Hospital in New Perth, P.E.I. in this undated handout photo.

    NEW PERTH, P.E.I. — A veterinarian in Prince Edward Island successfully operated on her smallest patient ever earlier this week — a 50-gram dwarf hamster named Mr. Nibbles.

    Mr. Nibbles injured his paw on his hamster wheel, and needed an amputation.

    New Perth Animal Hospital/Canadian Press
    A dwarf hamster named "Mr. Nibbles" receives oxygen before being anesthetized at the New Perth Animal Hospital in New Perth, P.E.I. in this undated handout photo.

    Dr. Claudia Lister says she carefully researched the right anesthetic dosage to successful carry the furry critter through the surgery.

    She also had to fashion special equipment, adjusting a dental dam to fit a small-animal cone around the hamster.

    New Perth Animal Hospital/Canadian Press
    A dwarf hamster named "Mr. Nibbles" has surgery on his leg at the New Perth Animal Hospital in New Perth, P.E.I. in this undated handout photo.


    The precautions paid off. Mr. Nibbles is expected to make a full recovery.

    Lister, who has been practising since the 1970s, says it's always a good feeling to return any animal, large or small, to its home in a healthy condition.

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:Animal surgeryAnimalsHamsterHamster surgeryHamstersMr NibblesMr. NibblesNews