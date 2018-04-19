Mr. Nibbles' Tiny Paw Amputated After P.E.I. Hamster Wheel Mishap

NEW PERTH, P.E.I. — A veterinarian in Prince Edward Island successfully operated on her smallest patient ever earlier this week — a 50-gram dwarf hamster named Mr. Nibbles.



Mr. Nibbles injured his paw on his hamster wheel, and needed an amputation.

A dwarf hamster named "Mr. Nibbles" receives oxygen before being anesthetized at the New Perth Animal Hospital in New Perth, P.E.I. in this undated handout photo.

Dr. Claudia Lister says she carefully researched the right anesthetic dosage to successful carry the furry critter through the surgery.



She also had to fashion special equipment, adjusting a dental dam to fit a small-animal cone around the hamster.