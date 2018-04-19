QUEBEC — A Quebec City mother has been arrested in the slaying of her two-year-old daughter and is expected to be arraigned later today.

Quebec City police told HuffPost Quebec 23-year-old Audrey Gagnon injured herself while in detention, and has since been hospitalized.

They confirmed her arrest and said the file was handed over to the Crown prosecutor's office.

Rosalie Gagnon's body was discovered in a garbage can outside a home in the city's Charlesbourg district and pronounced dead in hospital.

The investigation was triggered after the discovery of an empty stroller near a park around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say they tracked down Audrey Gagnon a few hours later without her daughter.

A spokeswoman for the police says investigators questioned Gagnon for much of Wednesday.

They say they also questioned a man found with the mother, but released him hours later.

Authorities say an autopsy is scheduled to be performed on the toddler to determine the cause of death.

With a file from HuffPost Quebec

