    04/20/2018 21:32 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    5-Year-Old Survives Alberta Highway Crash That Killed 3

    The child was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    BEISEKER, Alta. — Three people have been killed in a traffic crash northeast of Calgary.

    RCMP say a man, a woman and a child were in one vehicle that collided with another driven by a woman on Highway 9 near Beiseker.

    All three adults died in the Friday morning crash but a five-year-old child survived.

    Police say the child was flown to the Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary with serious injuries.

    Mounties say the highway has been reopened and it will take time to determine the cause of the crash.

    No names have been released.

    • Canadian Press
