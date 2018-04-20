All Sections
    LIVING
    Allison Mack, 'Smallville' Star, Pleads Not Guilty To Sex Trafficking

    She was charged with helping recruit women into a cult-like organization.

    Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon Studios
    Allison Mack attends Amazon Studios' premiere for 'Lost In Oz' at NeueHouse Los Angeles on Aug. 1, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

    An actress best known for playing a young Superman's friend has pleaded not guilty to charges she helped recruit women into a cult-like organization.

    Allison Mack was charged Friday with sex trafficking after federal prosecutors said she worked as a slave "master" recruiting women to a group led by a man who sold himself as a self-improvement guru to the stars.

    Mack entered her plea in federal court in Brooklyn. The judge refused a request by her lawyers to release her without bail.

    Mack starred in The CW network's "Smallville," a show about the early life of Superman that ended in 2011.

    Prosecutors say she helped recruit sex slaves for leader Keith Raniere and his group called NXIVM.

