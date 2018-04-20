DJ And Producer Avicii Dead At 28

​​​​​​​

Swedish DJ, artist, and producer Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii, has died at the age of 28.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," reads a statement from his representatives.

He was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on Friday afternoon local time, the statement said.

"The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given." The statement didn't give a cause of death.

Avicii was known for hits like "Wake Me Up," Hey Brother," and "Levels." He was nominated for Grammys for Best Dance Recording in 2011 and 2012, for the songs "Levels" and "Sunshine."