E. Coli Outbreak In Alberta Linked To 34 Cases, Including A Death

EDMONTON — Alberta officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli that has sickened 34 people, including 11 who were hospitalized and one person who likely died from the bacteria.

Alberta Health Services says 21 of the lab-confirmed cases are linked to Mama Nita's Binalot restaurant in Edmonton late last month.

Officials say they aren't sure of the source of the 13 other cases.

Dr. Chris Sikora, medical officer of health, says the outbreak is extremely complex and Alberta is working with federal agencies on the investigation.

Officials say E. coli O157:H7 infections are generally caused when a person eats food or drinks water that is contaminated with human or animal feces, or through direct contact with a person who is sick or with animals that carry the bacteria.

Symptom can include bloody diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and kidney failure.