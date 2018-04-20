North Korea Suspends Nuclear And Missile Tests: State Media

North Korea will suspend its nuclear and missile tests, North Korean state media reported Saturday morning local time.

The Korean Central News Agency said that the country was halting nuclear tests and intercontinental ballistic missile launches as of that day, according to The Associated Press. It also plans to close down a nuclear test site in the country’s northern region.

In a statement published by the state-run Korean Central News Agency, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un promised to “never use nuclear weapons” unless there is a nuclear “threat or provocation” to the country.

“North Korea’s nuclear test center will be discarded in order to ensure the transparency of the suspension of the nuclear test,” the statement said.

“The suspension of nuclear testing is an important process for global nuclear disarmament, and the DPRK will join international efforts and efforts to halt the nuclear test altogether.”

President Donald Trump commended North Korea’s suspension of the tests in a tweet about 7 p.m. Friday EDT, calling it “very good news.”

“North Korea has agreed to suspend all Nuclear Tests and close up a major test site,” Trump wrote.