    04/20/2018 18:29 EDT | Updated 18 minutes ago

    Rosalie Gagnon Was Stabbed To Death, Quebec City Police Say

    Her mother has been charged with mischief and violating probation.

    • Canadian Press
    SERVICE DE POLICE DE LA VILLE DE QUEBEC/TWITTER
    Rosalie Gagnon

    QUEBEC — Police say a two-year-old Quebec girl who died in hospital after being found in a garbage can had been stabbed.

    Rosalie Gagnon's mother was charged Thursday with mischief, violating probation and obstructing the work of a police officer in the infant's death.

    Quebec City police had recommended Audrey Gagnon, 23, be charged with murder but the Crown has not yet laid that charge.

    The accused's bail hearing has been set for next Wednesday and she will remain behind bars until then.

    The investigation was triggered after the discovery of an empty stroller near a park.

    Police have set up a command centre and are still looking for the weapon.

    • Canadian Press
