'Austin Powers' Actor Verne Troyer Dead At 49

Verne Troyer, who rose to fame after playing Mini-Me in the blockbuster "Austin Powers" films, died on Saturday, the actor's representatives confirmed to HuffPost.

Troyer was 49 years old.

"Verne was an extremely caring individual," an official statement shared with HuffPost read. "He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible."

Troyer's representatives did not disclose a cause of death but said that that the actor "was a fighter when it came to his own battles."

"Over the years he's struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much," the statement read.

"Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it's never too late to reach out to someone for help."

Actor Verne Troyer attends an event on September 21, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Troyer died on Saturday.

Troyer was born with a form of dwarfism in Centreville, Michigan. He, his older brother and younger sister grew up in an Amish community, although his parents had left the religion when he was young.

"My parents taught me to be optimistic and independent," Verne said in a 2015 interview with the Guardian.

"They made me feel that I could do anything I set my mind to, which has really helped me," he added. "They didn't make allowances for me because of my height."

In a 2013 Ask Me Anything reddit forum, Tryer said his parents were his role models.

"They never treated me any different than my other average sized siblings," he wrote. "I used to have to carry wood, feed the cows and pigs and farm animals."