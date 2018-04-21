A hockey-loving Winnipeg couple showed their team spirit by getting married and then promptly hitting up a street party to support their local NHL team.

Eddie Bartlett and Rebecca Hiscock tied the knot on Friday afternoon before they and their loved ones headed to a Whiteout Street Party ahead of Game 5 of the Winnipeg Jets/Minnesota Wild playoff series, Global News reported.

"To be honest, we love the Jets, but when they lost Game 3, we were like, 'Oh my God, Game 5 is on our wedding day!'" Barlett told the outlet. "This is going to be the best!"

It's a nice day for a #wpgwhiteout wedding! 💍 Congrats to Rebecca Hiscock and Eddie Bartlett who just got married today! 👰🏼🤵🏽 @NHLJets ~ @mandyshewfm pic.twitter.com/Wz9p0tha8N — VirginRadioWinnipeg (@VirginRadioWPG) April 20, 2018

SOMEONE IS LEGIT TAKING WEDDING PHOTOS AT THE #WPGWhiteout PARTY. 😮😮 pic.twitter.com/y6bNGqjk83 — Tim and Sid (@timandsid) April 20, 2018

Sports reporter Elliotte Friedman even mentioned the couple while we was covering the game, saying that the playoff series was about more than hockey: it was about a city that lived and breathed the sport finally having a chance to celebrate after getting their team back after so long without them — Winnipeg lost the Jets in 1996 and the returned to Manitoba in 2011 after the Atlanta Thrashers were sold.

When it's your wedding day but the @NHLJets could clinch a series... pic.twitter.com/aIN0itjQfJ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 21, 2018

Bartlett predicted that the Jets would win their playoff series later that day, and he was right. The Jets moved closer to the Stanley Cup on Friday night with their 5-0 victory over the Wild. Their series win against Minnesota is the first for the franchise since their return to Canada.

We're not sure if the couple could've gotten a better wedding present.

