All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    04/21/2018 16:15 EDT | Updated 40 minutes ago

    Hockey Loving Newlyweds Head To Winnipeg Jets Party After Wedding

    "Oh my God, Game 5 is on our wedding day!"

    A hockey-loving Winnipeg couple showed their team spirit by getting married and then promptly hitting up a street party to support their local NHL team.

    Eddie Bartlett and Rebecca Hiscock tied the knot on Friday afternoon before they and their loved ones headed to a Whiteout Street Party ahead of Game 5 of the Winnipeg Jets/Minnesota Wild playoff series, Global News reported.

    "To be honest, we love the Jets, but when they lost Game 3, we were like, 'Oh my God, Game 5 is on our wedding day!'" Barlett told the outlet. "This is going to be the best!"

    Sports reporter Elliotte Friedman even mentioned the couple while we was covering the game, saying that the playoff series was about more than hockey: it was about a city that lived and breathed the sport finally having a chance to celebrate after getting their team back after so long without them — Winnipeg lost the Jets in 1996 and the returned to Manitoba in 2011 after the Atlanta Thrashers were sold.

    Bartlett predicted that the Jets would win their playoff series later that day, and he was right. The Jets moved closer to the Stanley Cup on Friday night with their 5-0 victory over the Wild. Their series win against Minnesota is the first for the franchise since their return to Canada.

    We're not sure if the couple could've gotten a better wedding present.

    Also on HuffPost Canada:

    MORE:Eddie BartletthockeyLivingMinnesota WildNewsNHLNHL PlayoffsRebecca HiscocksportsWinnipeg Jets