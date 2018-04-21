All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIVING
    04/21/2018 03:09 EDT | Updated 6 hours ago

    Jim Carrey Turns Paintbrush On Rudy Giuliani With Ghoulish New Portrait

    It's the latest entry into an interesting art series.

    Jim Carrey’s artistic output is becoming more political by the day.

    The actor-turned-artist has taken another shot at President Donald Trump’s administration with his latest portrait ― of former prosecutor and New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who this week joined Trump’s legal team:

    “Ghouliani: Finally a face we can trust,” Carrey sarcastically captioned the artwork that he shared to Twitter Friday.

    The portrait follows Carrey’s unflattering depiction of Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen, who is now at the center of a federal investigation, which he posted online the day before:

    Carrey has also recently taken aim at Fox News host Sean Hannity:

    National Security Adviser John Bolton

    And Trump himself:

    MORE:CelebritiesDonald TrumpJim CarreyJohn R. BoltonLivingMichael Cohen lawyerNewsPoliticsRudy Giulianisean hannity