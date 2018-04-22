All Sections
    04/22/2018 08:24 EDT | Updated 36 minutes ago

    Body Of Child Found Near Orangeville, Ont., Could Be Missing Toddler Kaden Young

    Community members and police have been searching the area daily since Feb. 21.

    • Canadian Press
    The Canadian Press/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
    Brantford residents were evacuated due to flooding along the Grand River after an ice jam upstream of Parkhill Dam sent a surge of water downstream on Feb. 21, 2018.

    Ontario Provincial Police say a fisherman has found the body of a child in the Grand River, 13 kilometres downstream from where a three-year-old boy went missing during a flood in February.

    Police say the fisherman found the body at around 3 p.m. Saturday near Orangeville, Ont., and it is being transported to a coroner's office to be identified.

    Multiple police units and a forensic squad helped remove the body from the river, and they remain on the scene.

    On Feb. 21, three-year-old Kaden Young was swept out of his mother's arms when their vehicle entered the Grand River during a flood.

    Facebook/Bring Kaden Young Home To His Family

    Police, along with hundreds of people from the community, have been searching the river daily ever since.

    Investigators say they'll release information about the deceased's identity as soon as the coroner's office completes its examination.

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:grand riverkaden youngmissing child orangevillemissing toddler brantfordNews