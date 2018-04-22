All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS
    04/22/2018 14:35 EDT | Updated 57 minutes ago

    Francis Drouin Accused Of Sexual Assault At Liberal Party Convention

    The 34-year-old says he'll co-operate with investigators.

    • Canadian Press
    Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press
    Liberal MP Francis Drouin rises in the House of Commons on Feb. 18, 2016 in Ottawa.

    OTTAWA — Liberal MP Francis Drouin says an allegation has been made against him following an incident at the party's convention in Halifax this weekend. He has been accused of sexual assault, CBC News reports.

    Drouin, a 34-year-old MP from eastern Ontario, was described earlier this year as a rising star in the Liberal Party with a firm grip on the agriculture file and standing as the most-lobbied backbench MP on Parliament Hill.

    In a statement emailed to Liberal MPs and staff Sunday, Drouin says he can confirm an allegation has been made but doesn't say what it is about.

    He says he is co-operating fully with the investigation, that no charges have been laid against him and he believes it is important for all individuals to feel safe coming forward with their stories and to receive support.

    The news comes a day after the Liberal Party held an hour-long seminar at the convention named "From #MeToo to never again: creating safe work environments."

    A spokesman for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says all questions should be directed to the party's whip, Pablo Rodriguez, who hasn't yet responded to a request for comment.

    Also On HuffPost:

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:Francis DrouinLiberal convention 2018liberalsNewsPoliticssexual assault