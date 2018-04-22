All Sections
    04/22/2018 13:08 EDT

    Remains Of 4 People Found In Charred Car, Northern Ontario Police Say

    Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

    • Canadian Press

    TIMMINS, Ont. — Police in northern Ontario say they found the remains of four people in a charred vehicle following what they believe was a suspicious fire.

    Investigators in Timmins, Ont., say the car was found late Friday afternoon, but they're still working to determine when the fire took place.

    They have not yet identified the victims.

    Deputy Chief Des Walsh told a news conference Saturday that four bodies being found at once is unprecedented in Timmins.

    The Timmins Police Service says provincial police, the fire marshal and the coroner's office are also investigating the incident.

    Police are asking anyone with information about what may have happened to come forward.

