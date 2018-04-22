Shania Twain Says She Would Have Voted Trump, Then Walks It Right Back

While plenty of stars have been showing their political stripes proudly over the past couple of years, Shania Twain generally hasn't been one of them.

The Windsor, Ont.-born country singer changed that tune, however, in an interview with the Guardian released on Sunday in which she noted that she would have opted for Donald Trump had she had the opportunity to vote in the 2016 election.

If I were voting, I just don't want bullshit.

"I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest," she told the publication. "Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn't be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don't want bullshit. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?"

Not everyone would agree with that kind of sentiment, particularly Shania's gay fan base. The star is a longtime supporter of LGBTQ rights, and was a guest judge on an episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race" just last week. That same community, however, is one that has seen a number of rights dismantled under the Trump administration.

"Shania Twain has broken our gay hearts," wrote Out.com about the interview.

And there were plenty of other people who agreed.

Dear Canada,



There are many things about you I admire and would like to indefinitely borrow.



Maple syrup

Justin Trudeau

Your healthcare



You can keep Shania Twain.

She don't impress me much. https://t.co/nv3HNAtHQo April 22, 2018

welp shania twain is cancelled karaoke will never be the same — Adam J. Kurtz (@adamjk) April 22, 2018

Shania Twain could sing this for Trump: Man, let's feel up some women — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) April 22, 2018

Obviously taken by surprise, Twain did what any good Canadian would do — she went on an apology tour.

I would like to apologise to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President. The question caught me off guard. As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context (1/4) — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 22, 2018

I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it's clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President (2/4) — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 22, 2018

I was trying to explain, in response to a question about the election, that my limited understanding was that the President talked to a portion of America like an accessible person they could relate to, as he was NOT a politician (3/4) — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 22, 2018

My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows. (4/4) — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 22, 2018

Whether or not the apology will be sufficient for fans remains to be seen, but she'll find out soon enough as she embarks on a new tour this summer in support of her latest album, "Now."

