    • LIVING
    04/22/2018 22:48 EDT | Updated 18 minutes ago

    Shania Twain Says She Would Have Voted Trump, Then Walks It Right Back

    The Canadian singer did not anticipate the backlash at all.

    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
    Shania Twain performs on NBC's 'Today' at Rockefeller Center on June 16, 2017 in New York City.

    While plenty of stars have been showing their political stripes proudly over the past couple of years, Shania Twain generally hasn't been one of them.

    The Windsor, Ont.-born country singer changed that tune, however, in an interview with the Guardian released on Sunday in which she noted that she would have opted for Donald Trump had she had the opportunity to vote in the 2016 election.

    If I were voting, I just don't want bullshit.

    "I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest," she told the publication. "Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn't be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don't want bullshit. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?"

    Not everyone would agree with that kind of sentiment, particularly Shania's gay fan base. The star is a longtime supporter of LGBTQ rights, and was a guest judge on an episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race" just last week. That same community, however, is one that has seen a number of rights dismantled under the Trump administration.

    "Shania Twain has broken our gay hearts," wrote Out.com about the interview.

    And there were plenty of other people who agreed.

    Obviously taken by surprise, Twain did what any good Canadian would do — she went on an apology tour.

    Whether or not the apology will be sufficient for fans remains to be seen, but she'll find out soon enough as she embarks on a new tour this summer in support of her latest album, "Now."

