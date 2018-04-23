Historically, visitors have come to Ottawa for, well... the history.

Canada's capital city has a rich past and is home to Parliament Hill, The Royal Canadian Mint and several award-winning museums. Historical monuments aside, Ottawa has quietly become one of the most vibrant, culturally-rich cities in Canada. With loads of scenic bike paths, hiking trails and enough flora and fauna to rival Vancouver, Ottawa strikes the perfect balance between big city life and small town charm.

We asked Ottawa Tourism to help plan the dream day in our nation's capital.

