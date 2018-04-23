All Sections
    NEWS
    04/23/2018 19:50 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Maple Leafs Pay Tribute To Toronto Van Attack Victims

    "All of Toronto is with you."

    CP
    Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) looks down as players and fans stand for a moment of silence before Game 6 against the Boston Bruins.

    The Toronto Maple Leafs paid tribute to the victims of the van attack in the city's suburb of North York at the start of Game 6 of their playoff series against the Boston Bruins. The attack killed nine people and injured 16 on Monday afternoon.

    "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, the first responders, and all those affected. All of Toronto is with you," the arena announcer said before beginning the moment of silence.

    Anthem singer Martina Ortiz-Louis was also joined by the sold-out crowd at the Air Canada Centre during her rendition of 'O Canada'.

    The Leafs and Toronto police announced earlier in the day that they would enact additional security measures around the Air Canada Centre and Maple Leaf Square, where thousands of fans have gathered to watch the Leafs during the playoffs. With their team facing elimination on Monday night, Leafs fans appeared undeterred.

    The Leafs weren't the only sports team to show their support. The Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto FC also sent out tweets about Monday afternoon's tragedy.

