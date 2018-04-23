Prince George and Princess Charlotte met the newest member of the royal family Monday, and it was the now-middle child who stole the show.

Usually it's George and his adorable antics that make headlines when the family steps out, but this time the seasoned older brother was overshadowed by an excited Charlotte, who nailed the royal wave as their father led the siblings into St. Mary's Hospital to meet their little brother.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed a son, their third child, on Monday, April 23 at St. Mary's Hospital in London. The birth was formally announced on an easel outside Buckingham Palace, and confirmed on Twitter, where Kensington Palace said both mother and son are doing well.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.



The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz.



The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.



Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

A few hours later, Prince William brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the hospital to meet their new little brother. George was still dressed in his school uniform, and Charlotte wore a sweet blue dress and navy cardigan.

Charlotte, 2, waved to the crowds and smiled while walking into Lindo Wing, but George, 4, seemed a little more ... subdued.

He walked solemnly, holding his father's hand, with the expression of someone who'd been there, done that, got the short pants.

Prince George enters the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London.

It's a tradition for siblings of a royal to visit the new baby after its birth — usually just a few hours after the arrival, according to Hello Magazine. Prince George made the trip to Lindo Wing when Princess Charlotte was born in May 2015, looking dapper in a blue sweater and his usual short pants and knee socks (bless).

The 21-month-old gave a tentative wave to the press before going in to meet his baby sister ...

Britain's Prince William returns with his son George to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, after the birth of his daughter in London, Britain May 2, 2015.

... and then looked back at the crowd somewhat woefully, as if to say "I have a feeling my life is about to change, and I'm not sure how I feel about it, but will you still think my every move is adorable after we bring home the red crying thing?"

Britain's Prince William returns with his son George to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, after the birth of his daughter in London, Britain May 2, 2015.

Spoiler: we would. At Charlotte's christening a few months later, all eyes were on George and his charming ways.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth is seen standing with her husband Prince Philip, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William after the christening of Princess Charlotte at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain July 5, 2015.

Again with the shorts! We can't.

Anyway, in September 1984, Prince William made a similar visit to St. Mary's hospital to meet Prince Harry. He held hands with Prince Charles as he walked into the hospital to see his mother, Princess Diana, and the new baby.

"He gave a squeal of delight as he ran down the corridor to see his mother, probably not quite understanding that he was about to meet the newest member of the family too," Hello Magazine reports.

William left 15 minutes later with his nanny, and gave the crowds a wave. (And yes, it was no accident that Prince George's outfit for Charlotte's christening is the modern-day equivalent of his father William's outfit for meeting Prince Harry).

Prince William leaves the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital with his nanny Barbara Barnes after visiting his newborn brother Prince Harry on September 15, 1984 in London, England.

George's expression when meeting his newest sibling may be a little more subdued than his sister's was, but we can't really blame the kid. After all, he now knows what to expect when a new baby comes home.

Maybe in a few months, once she gets used to her new reality, it will be Charlotte pulling faces and monkeying around at important public events.

(We can only hope. We need more cuteness. But that dainty little wave will hold us for now).

