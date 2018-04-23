All Sections
    • LIVING
    04/23/2018 23:14 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    #TorontoStrong Brings Canadians Together To Mourn After Deadly Attack

    "Toronto, I love you with every piece of my broken heart."

    Getty
    People lay candles and leave messages at a memorial for victims of a crash on Yonge St. at Finch Ave., after a van plowed into pedestrians on April 23, 2018 in Toronto.

    In what can only be described as a horrifying day for Toronto, after a van hit and killed ten people and injured 15 others in one of the city's busiest areas, residents and fans of the city looked to each other for support.

    Canadian celebrities, sports teams, and politicians across the country have been sending messages of strength via social media in the wake of today's tragedy, and an outpouring of solidarity under the hashtag #TorontoStrong quickly took over.

    Terrifying that such a beautiful place could be the scene of such a disgusting crime.

    Australian actor Nicholas Hamilton, best known for his role in "It" last year, tweeted: "Feeling for all the victims and their families after the attack in Toronto. My family and I used to ride our bikes up Yonge St during the filming of IT, two summers ago. Terrifying that such a beautiful place could be the scene of such a disgusting crime. #PrayForToronto"

    Other celebs who felt a connection to the city, like Sarah Rafferty and Patrick J. Adams from "Suits," homegrown star Shawn Mendes and skater Scott Moir also expressed their sadness online.

    Politicians and Canadian icons from near and far chimed in to express solidarity.

    And those from the sports world, many currently in the midst of playoff games against Toronto, took time to remind people what's really important.

    But most of all, in the midst of tragedy, Torontonians showed immense amounts of kindness to each other.

