TorontoStrong Brings Canadians Together To Mourn After Deadly Attack

In what can only be described as a horrifying day for Toronto, after a van hit and killed ten people and injured 15 others in one of the city's busiest areas, residents and fans of the city looked to each other for support.

Canadian celebrities, sports teams, and politicians across the country have been sending messages of strength via social media in the wake of today's tragedy, and an outpouring of solidarity under the hashtag #TorontoStrong quickly took over.

Terrifying that such a beautiful place could be the scene of such a disgusting crime.

Australian actor Nicholas Hamilton, best known for his role in "It" last year, tweeted: "Feeling for all the victims and their families after the attack in Toronto. My family and I used to ride our bikes up Yonge St during the filming of IT, two summers ago. Terrifying that such a beautiful place could be the scene of such a disgusting crime. # PrayForToronto"

Other celebs who felt a connection to the city, like Sarah Rafferty and Patrick J. Adams from "Suits," homegrown star Shawn Mendes and skater Scott Moir also expressed their sadness online.

Heartbroken to read the news coming from my home town of Toronto. Can't imagine the pain and suffering of so many families. Sending thoughts and love from across the ocean to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific day. #toronto April 23, 2018

Toronto, I love you with every piece of my broken heart. — Sarah Rafferty (@sarahgrafferty) April 24, 2018

All of my love to Toronto. Heartbreaking. ❤️ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) April 23, 2018

Today as always, proud of the men and women who serve this country. My thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims. We are saddened but not scared. #TorontoStrong 🇨🇦 — Scott Moir (@ScottMoir) April 24, 2018

Politicians and Canadian icons from near and far chimed in to express solidarity.

The news is heartbreaking. Calgarians grieve for those lost and stand strong with Toronto. #TorontoStrong https://t.co/ljgtGJPIEG — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) April 23, 2018

In light of the devastating tragedy on Yonge Street today, I have asked that our flags be lowered in honour of the victims, their families, the first responders and the entire Toronto community. Now is a time to come together. #Mississauga stands with #TorontoStrong — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) April 23, 2018

Oh Toronto. My heart goes out to all the victims of one person's despicable actions. Care for the injured, families and friends, if you can. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) April 23, 2018

Like everyone, I was shocked to learn about the news coming out of #Toronto. My heart breaks for the victims and their families and my thoughts are with everyone connected to the city of Toronto. Today, while we wait in disbelief for more details, hug your kids a little tighter. — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) April 23, 2018

The international community is watching.



We will take time to mourn those passed, take care of those injured and pursue truth + justice with conviction and fairness. We will assert that Toronto remains the greatest city in the world. This tragedy will not define us or divide us. https://t.co/wE5zF73A7N — Kristyn Wong-Tam (@kristynwongtam) April 23, 2018

And those from the sports world, many currently in the midst of playoff games against Toronto, took time to remind people what's really important.

Canada is once again awash in tears. People were simply out enjoying the sunshine in Toronto, and never returned to work. Families ripped apart in an instant. Gutted. #torontostrong — Dan O'Toole (@tsnotoole) April 23, 2018

#bruins Patrice Bergeron just told Hockey Night in Canada that "I can guarantee you the city of Boston is with the city of Toronto." Another example of #bostonstrong and #torontostrong coming together. #leafs #tmltalk — Mike Zeisberger (@Zeisberger) April 23, 2018

Our hearts are with Toronto and all those affected by today's tragic events. https://t.co/qj6DwJU3i9 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 23, 2018

But most of all, in the midst of tragedy, Torontonians showed immense amounts of kindness to each other.

I would like to thank the person who saved my Mother's life today in front of shoppers drug mart on Yonge street at Madison she is 78 she was with her dog she is alive because of you. I'm so sick #Torontoattack I'm so sorry to those in my community that were killed #senseless — Lisa Adams (@Lalisa1973) April 23, 2018

on a sad day today I took the subway home to east toronto



I saw

• people offer each other a seat

• strangers wish each other a good night

• a guy help a woman collect groceries that were spilling out of the bag at her feet



this is a city of good#toronto — colin horgan (@cfhorgan) April 23, 2018

My grandparents' city. My parents' city. My city. My kids' city. Always home. Always ours; everyone's #Toronto — dave bidini (@hockeyesque) April 23, 2018

