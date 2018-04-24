All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIVING
    04/24/2018 10:41 EDT | Updated 45 minutes ago

    CN Tower And Toronto Sign Go Dark To Honour Van Attack Victims

    There are no words.

    A Toronto van attack that took the lives of 10 people and injured 15 others hit the city hard on Monday. To pay respect to the victims, the City of Toronto dimmed the lights of the CN Tower and the Toronto sign in Nathan Phillips Square.

    The "official flags at Toronto City Hall, all Civic Centres and Metro Hall will be flown at half-mast until further notice," the City of Toronto added on Twitter.

    The CN Tower is known for changing its colour to honour specific events. The last time it did this was earlier this month in honour of the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in Saskatchewan. At that time, the city's famous monument lit up green — the hockey team's main colour.

    Monday's van attack occurred in north Toronto in the early afternoon. A 25-year-old man identified as Alek Minassian is allegedly responsible for the incident. He is now in police custody.

    Toronto residents set up a memorial for the victims just steps away from where Minassian mowed down pedestrians along a stretch of Yonge Street — between Finch Avenue and Sheppard Avenue. Many lit candles, left flowers and wrote messages of love and support.

    Many also honoured the victims using the hashtag #TorontoStrong on social media, and recognized the kindness of strangers who helped those affected following the attack.

    In addition to this outpouring of love, fundraisers for the victims have also started to crop up. Canada Zakat, a Canadian-Muslim organization, created a GoFundMe page on Monday to raise funds for funeral expenses. As of Tuesday morning, the campaign already raised more than $42,000 of its $1 million goal.

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:cn tower toronto van attackLivingnewstoronto strongtoronto van attacktoronto van attack memorialtoronto van attack tribute