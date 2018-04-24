A Toronto van attack that took the lives of 10 people and injured 15 others hit the city hard on Monday. To pay respect to the victims, the City of Toronto dimmed the lights of the CN Tower and the Toronto sign in Nathan Phillips Square.

The CN Tower is dark tonight honouring people who lost their lives #RIP pic.twitter.com/VigrYZt25e — QuantTrader (@StoicTrader) April 24, 2018

The 3D #Toronto sign in Nathan Phillips Square removed its usual colourful display and the CN Tower went dark tonight as a mark of respect to those who were injured and those who died on Yonge Street. #TorontoStrong pic.twitter.com/nnfIlmqZbO — DR (@Media371) April 24, 2018

The "official flags at Toronto City Hall, all Civic Centres and Metro Hall will be flown at half-mast until further notice," the City of Toronto added on Twitter.

The Toronto Sign has been dimmed and the official flags at Toronto City Hall, all Civic Centres and Metro Hall will be flown at half-mast until further notice to mark the tragic events that took place today. pic.twitter.com/4fNVQbEiJb — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) April 23, 2018

The CN Tower is known for changing its colour to honour specific events. The last time it did this was earlier this month in honour of the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in Saskatchewan. At that time, the city's famous monument lit up green — the hockey team's main colour.

Toronto paying its respects... The CN Tower lit in the colours of the Humboldt Broncos... #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/ygPPDbxcGM — James Lewis (@JLewisCTV) April 8, 2018

Monday's van attack occurred in north Toronto in the early afternoon. A 25-year-old man identified as Alek Minassian is allegedly responsible for the incident. He is now in police custody.

Toronto residents set up a memorial for the victims just steps away from where Minassian mowed down pedestrians along a stretch of Yonge Street — between Finch Avenue and Sheppard Avenue. Many lit candles, left flowers and wrote messages of love and support.

If you look closely at the impromptu memorial wall, you'll see tributes in multiple languages. Toronto the Good. #TorontoStrong pic.twitter.com/OmS8gvs2Iu — Rosa Hwang (@journorosa) April 24, 2018

Many also honoured the victims using the hashtag #TorontoStrong on social media, and recognized the kindness of strangers who helped those affected following the attack.

All of my love to Toronto. Heartbreaking. ❤️ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) April 23, 2018

I would like to thank the person who saved my Mother's life today in front of shoppers drug mart on Yonge street at Madison she is 78 she was with her dog she is alive because of you. I'm so sick #Torontoattack I'm so sorry to those in my community that were killed #senseless — Lisa Adams (@Lalisa1973) April 23, 2018

times like this we need to remember.

love over everything.



Toronto is diverse, accepting, compassionate and beautiful. that's what we live by, that's what we embody. no matter what.



lets keep that energy consistent and send love and care those affected today.#TorontoStrong — Jasmeet Raina (@JusReign) April 24, 2018

In addition to this outpouring of love, fundraisers for the victims have also started to crop up. Canada Zakat, a Canadian-Muslim organization, created a GoFundMe page on Monday to raise funds for funeral expenses. As of Tuesday morning, the campaign already raised more than $42,000 of its $1 million goal.

Also on HuffPost: